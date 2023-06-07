Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
00:12
Translumina bolsters its German presence with acquisition of Lamed GmbH

07 giugno 2023 | 09.02
NEW DELHI and MUNICH, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Translumina, a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medical devices with manufacturing presence in Germany and India, today announced the acquisition of Munich-based Lamed GmbH. With this acquisition, Translumina has taken a step further towards its stated goal of providing a comprehensive cardiovascular portfolio at scale across key markets globally.

Established in 1989, Lamed is a leading market access platform of vascular and cardiovascular products. It covers 1,000+ hospitals through its GPO network in Germany, which is the largest interventional cardiology market in Europe; the company exclusively distributes a portfolio of differentiated products for a marquee international supplier base. Lamed's seasoned senior management team brings 30+ years of experience and deeply entrenched ecosystem relationships. Translumina intends to leverage the platform to introduce a basket of owned and partnered products in the German market.

Lazaros Ayvatoglou, the founder of Lamed, is convinced to have chosen the right partner in Translumina for further development of its well-established platform. He said, "After the initial discussion, it was clear that both businesses enrich each other with manifold growth opportunities. I am happy to have found a partner that builds on the established foundation of Lamed for a successful future."

"This acquisition is of strategic importance and gives us significant access in vascular and cardiovascular markets in Germany, which is one of the largest in Europe. The synergy of our unique technologies and market penetration of Lamed shall create a formidable business opportunity for us," said Gurmit Singh Chugh who along with Punita Sharma founded Translumina in 2010.

Arjun Oberoi, Managing Director, Everstone Capital, said, "Translumina's acquisition of Lamed positions us for accelerated growth in Germany's thriving peripheral interventional and vascular surgery sector. With access to major GPOs and hospitals in the largest European medical devices market, we are poised to excel in interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular, and structural heart disease segments."

About Translumina

Incorporated in 2010, Translumina is an interventional cardiovascular device company that delivers world-class products and services. It is a fully integrated product development and manufacturing company with facilities in Germany and India. Over the years, the company has created strategic partnerships with leading hospitals, engineering institutes, global technological companies and renowned interventional cardiologists. Translumina combines the best of German engineering, intellectual property and high-quality standards with India's entrepreneurial culture and strong capabilities in manufacturing innovative products at affordable prices.

For more information, visit www.translumina.com

About Everstone Capital

Singapore headquartered Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group (everstonegroup.com), is a global firm committed to driving economic growth and creating sustainable value. With seven offices globally (Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Dubai, New York and Mauritius), Everstone Capital focuses on the mid-market with a control mindset and growth bias enabled by an experienced team, comprising best of breed investing, operations and strategic resources.

For more information, visit everstonecapital.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094245/Translumina__Lamed.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797972/4072380/Translumina_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094257/4072379/Everstone_Capital_Logo.jpg

 

