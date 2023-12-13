Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:31 Marelli, 11 gennaio nuovo round azienda-sindacati: per Crevalcore 2 offerte in pole

18:04 Louvre, il costo del biglietto aumenterà di 5 euro

17:43 Politiche del lavoro, educazione finanziaria e welfare aziendale: gli strumenti per incentivare la natalità

17:34 Fiorenza Rancilio, chi era l'ereditiera trovata morta a Milano

17:30 Jennifer Aniston boccia l'esperto anti-molestie sul set: "Me la cavo da sola..."

17:04 Nausea in gravidanza, svelata la causa del malessere: un ormone sotto accusa

17:03 Elezioni Usa 2024, Trump e la promessa a Kim sul nucleare in caso di vittoria

17:00 Salvini: "Basta far west autovelox"

16:52 Scultura, l'artista iraniano Howtan Re dona a Papa Francesco il suo Cristo col piercing

16:49 Patti Smith dimessa dall'ospedale di Bologna: come sta l'artista

16:26 Al Bano: "Sanremo 2024? Sarebbe stato l'ultimo, ma Amadeus non ha accettato i miei brani"

16:23 Leonardo Lotto, studente paralizzato dopo tuffo: "Mio discorso in Uk virale? Stupito e felice"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UroMems Reaches Significant Milestone: Successful Results in Clinical Feasibility Study of UroActive™ Smart Implant for Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment

13 dicembre 2023 | 16.59
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Successful primary and secondary results demonstrate proof of feasibility in male patients, paving way for launch of large-scale pivotal clinical study in the U.S. and Europe

GRENOBLE, France and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UroMems, a global company developing innovative, mechatronics technology to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI), announced today it has reached a significant milestone: the complete treatment cohort in the first-of-its-kind clinical feasibility study has successfully reached the six-month primary endpoints.

The feasibility assessment of the UroActive System was completed through a prospective multicenter clinical study. UroActive is the first smart automated artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) to treat SUI, and the only one to reach this critical milestone. The results of this initial clinical study support design and implementation of UroMems' pivotal SUI trial in Europe and the U.S. All six men are now implanted for at least seven months and up to fifteen months, with their devices operating as expected and no need for revision nor explant. In addition, extremely positive follow-up was received on secondary outcomes measures, including leak rate values and patient quality of life questionnaires.

UroMems received very positive feedback from all patients participating in the study cohort. "You have changed my life," stated one of the study participants. "I can do all activities again, without stress, without anxiety!"

"We're so pleased to see that our expectations about our device's performance were met or even exceeded and delighted to successfully treat and receive such high praise from patients who had been suffering from SUI for years," said Professor Pierre Mozer, UroMems chief medical officer and co-founder. "The results of this study will allow us to prepare our pivotal study which will be a major step in the development of UroActive."

UroActive is the first smart active implant that treats SUI, powered by a MyoElectroMechanical System (MEMS). This innovative system is placed around the urethral duct and is controlled based on the patient's activity, without the need for manual adjustments, intending to provide patients with ease of use and a better quality of life than current options.

"The very compelling results of this first-in-man clinical study demonstrate the high potential of our technology and pave the way for larger clinical trials that will allow us to demonstrate all the benefits we are expecting to offer patients suffering from debilitating SUI," said Hamid Lamraoui, UroMems chief executive officer and co-founder. "We could not have reached this important milestone without the enthusiastic participation of the men in this initial study cohort. We're extremely grateful to them for being a vital part in bringing this potentially revolutionary treatment to market."

SUI, or involuntary urinary leakage, affects an estimated 40 million Americans and 90 million Europeans, and occurs when the pressure in the bladder exceeds that of the muscle (the sphincter) around the urethra, caused by activities involving high intra-abdominal pressure, like coughing, laughing and exercising. SUI significantly impacts quality of life, as it can be debilitating, and often leads to depression, low self-esteem and social stigma.

About UroActiveUroActive is an active implantable electronic artificial urinary sphincter that is being developed to compensate for sphincter insufficiency in patients, both men and women, with SUI. It is based on a unique bionic platform using embedded smart, digital and robotic systems which, based on data collected from a patient, create a treatment algorithm that is specific for each patient's needs. The UroMems technology platform is protected by more than 120 patents and is designed to overcome the limitations of current solutions by optimizing safety and performance, patient experience and surgeon convenience. STeP participation does not imply product authorization. UroActive has not received marketing authorization from the FDA and is not available for sale in the United States or in the EU.

For more information, please visit www.uromems.com.

Media Contact:Shelli Lissickshelli@bellmontpartners.com651-276-6922

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094261/UroMems_Logo_6_15_23.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uromems-reaches-significant-milestone-successful-results-in-clinical-feasibility-study-of-uroactive-smart-implant-for-stress-urinary-incontinence-treatment-302014312.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere ICT Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Clinical feasibility study feasibility study studio di fattibilità way
Vedi anche
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, laurea alla memoria il 2 febbraio a Padova
News to go
Ucraina, Michel: "Dobbiamo tenere fede ai nostri impegni"
News to go
Morto Antonio Juliano, storico capitano e dirigente del Napoli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 15 dicembre, ordinanza di Salvini: sarà di 4 ore
News to go
Oggi si festeggia Santa Lucia
News to go
Cop28 a Dubai, accordo storico sulle fonti fossili
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Dimissioni? Sarà il Signore a dire basta"
News to go
Mutui, 200 mila famiglie hanno saltato rate
News to go
Usa, continua battaglia legale Kate Cox per poter abortire
News to go
Bronzi di Riace, un francobollo dedicato per i 50 anni dalla scoperta
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Prorogata carta Dedicata a te"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza