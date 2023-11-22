Veeva European Commercial Summit Gathers Life Sciences Industry Leading the Next Generation of Commercial Excellence

Astellas, Bayer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Kite Pharma, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and other biopharma leaders advance digital innovation for more customer-centric engagement

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Astellas, Bayer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Kite Pharma, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and more will be among the speakers at Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe on November 28–29 in Madrid, Spain. Life sciences professionals will come together to share how they are advancing digital strategies across sales, medical, and marketing to bring new treatments to patients.

One of largest gatherings of life sciences leaders in Europe, Veeva Commercial Summit will host over 1,300 industry professionals across more than 100 sessions. Astellas, Bayer, and GSK will headline the opening keynote joining Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe on stage. Veeva will showcase Veeva Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM for life sciences, with companies sharing how they are advancing field engagement to deliver on-demand information to healthcare professionals (HCPs) and fostering better connections with clinical.

Forward-thinking life sciences companies will headline the event's main keynotes, including:

A panel with practicing physicians, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Veeva experts will close the event, highlighting the evolving needs of KOLs and HCPs. They will discuss how the industry is moving toward more responsive customer-centric engagement to bring the right medicines to the right patients.

"Developing service-oriented HCP relationships is key to creating better patient outcomes as real-time communication increases with the growth of complex therapies," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. "We are excited to bring the industry together, creating a network of shared learnings that can spur ideation and innovation to advance life sciences."

The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and stay up to date on the agenda and program details at veeva.com/eu/Summit.

