Menicon Announces Launch of Menicon Bloom Myopia Control Management System

- Launch Features Initial Introduction of Menicon Bloom Night, First and Only CE-approved Orthokeratology Contact Lens in Europe for Myopia Control -

NAGOYA, Japan, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Menicon Co., Ltd. announced on May 24 the launch of the Menicon Bloom Myopia Control Management System, a holistic approach for myopia control management. The launch features the initial introduction of Menicon Bloom Night, an orthokeratology contact lens therapy for myopia control management.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201905216625-O1-4k0Q106r)

Myopia, also known as near- or short-sightedness, is the most common refractive error and the major cause of vision impairment worldwide. It affects approximately 30% of the world's population and its prevalence has been forecast to affect about 50% of the world's population by 2050. The prevalence of myopia in young adolescents has been increasing in recent decades to about 30% in industrialized societies of the West and epidemic levels of over 90% in some parts of Far East Asia. Globally, it is recognized as a significant public health concern associated with increased ocular-related morbidity and considerable healthcare costs.

Menicon Bloom Night therapy involves the overnight wear of a specially designed reverse geometry orthokeratology contact lens, manufactured in hyper oxygen-permeable Menicon Z rigid material that ensures optimal corneal oxygenation for comfortable and safe contact lens wear. The treatment temporarily changes the shape of the cornea, which results in reduction of refractive error, thus eliminating the need to wear contact lenses throughout the waking hours after lenses are removed. The new corneal shape provides a particular optical path for incoming light that counters the ocular growth response associated with myopia development. Through this mechanism, Menicon Bloom Night is indicated for the correction of refractive myopia and for control of myopia when prescribed and managed by a qualified eye care professional.

Menicon Bloom Night contact lenses have been reviewed and validated via numerous comprehensive, peer-reviewed studies related to myopia control management. Menicon Bloom Night therapy has proven to be well accepted by parents and to improve children's self-esteem in terms of physical appearance, participation in activities, academic performance and peer perception. With the accumulation of long-term and comprehensive scientific evidence over the years, Menicon Bloom Night has met the highest standards of safety, efficacy and quality required to grant the treatment CE approval for myopia control management in Europe.

The fitting of Menicon Bloom Night is optimized by the use of Easyfit software, a sophisticated, user-friendly tool which accurately guides the eye care professional through the fitting process. Additionally, a specially designed mobile phone application, Menicon's Virtual Dr., has been developed to enhance the monitoring and communication process between eye care professionals and patients. Menicon Bloom Night is only available for certified eye care professionals. With the launch of this groundbreaking myopia care therapy, Menicon has become one of the few companies to have devices officially approved for myopia control management in Europe and demonstrates the company's continued commitment to the field of myopia control.

Menicon Bloom Night will be launched initially in The Netherlands, followed soon thereafter with launches in other European markets. Further information about the product and availability will be forthcoming soon.

Dr. Hidenari Tanaka, CEO, Menicon Co., Ltd., commented: "We are delighted with the major breakthrough achieved with the approval and launch of our Menicon Bloom Myopia Control Management System. We are confident that our continuing commitment to myopia control management will position Menicon as a key contributor in this field and strengthen our position as a global vision care company. It is our belief that the growing prevalence of worldwide myopia progression requires a comprehensive and educated response and we have identified this as a major initiative within our development programs. As a pioneer of contact lenses, we will develop our myopia control business based on our accumulated technology, products and services and contribute to society by supporting eye care professionals in managing the fast growing incidence of myopia."

About Menicon:

Menicon Co., Ltd. (7780: Tokyo), founded by Mr. Kyoichi Tanaka in 1951, is Japan's first and largest contact lens manufacturer, and now is represented in over 30 countries. Menicon is a manufacturer dedicated to all areas of soft and gas-permeable contact lens-related businesses, including manufacture, sales, export and import of contact lenses and other medical goods; manufacture and sales of medical instruments; sales of medical supplies; and research and development of intraocular lenses. For more information, visit www.menicon.com.

*"Bloom", "Bloom Night", "Menicon Z" and "Easyfit" are trademarks of Menicon Co., Ltd.