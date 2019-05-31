Zentiva Announces Completion of Solacium Pharma Acquisition

PRAGUE, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva Group a.s. announces the completion of its previously declared acquisition of Romanian-based pharmaceutical company Solacium Pharma, together with its subsidiary, Be Well Pharma. The finalization of this acquisition will play a key role in the long-term growth strategy of Zentiva and will help to better support Romanian consumers' healthcare needs.

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a European producer of high quality medicines serving patients in Europe, Middle East and Africa. With a dedicated team of more than 2 900 people and our network of production sites - including our flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - we strive to be the champions of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

