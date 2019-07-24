Olon S.p.A. Expands Microbial GMP Capabilities at Its Manufacturing Site in Capua

MILAN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olon S.p.A., a world leading Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and generics supplier, celebrates today the start of the construction of a new GMP manufacturing facility at its microbial CDMO facility located in Capua, Italy.

Paolo Tubertini, CEO of Olon, commented, "I am pleased to announce the start of this GMP capacity expansion just within 6 months after the acquisition of Capua BioServices. This truly confirms the real opportunity to accelerate growth in Olon's CDMO service positioning and to be recognized as European Leader in the CDMO of microbial fermentation."

The construction of this new GMP facility is associated to a long-term strategic partnership with a large pharmaceutical company. The engineering project is designed to support the manufacture of multiple products, up to commercial scale. It is a great addition to Olon's recent successes in the development and execution of GMP as well as Food-grade engineering projects; from first concept to final commissioning, based on green-field and brown-field, under extremely challenged timelines.

About Olon

Olon is an Italian company providing global services in the field of API manufacturing (including generics) and CDMO services; based on chemistry and biotechnology. Olon offers dedicated solutions for its clients in pharmaceutical and food industry; from R&D to pilot to commercial stage.

In 2018 the company reached a turnover of US$ 500 million with approximately 2000 employees. Headquartered in Rodano (Milan, Italy), Olon has 11 manufacturing facilities spread over Europe (Italy and Spain), USA (Concord OH) and India (Mahad) as well as branch offices in Hamburg (Germany), Florham Park NJ (USA) and Shanghai (China).

Olon combines its unique manufacturing capacity in chemistry (7320 m3) and fermentation (4500 m3), with its track record in API's (>100 years of experience, >230 API's) and CDMO (>50 years of experience, >30 projects per year) and with its core capabilities such as fluorination, carbonylation and high-potent manufacturing (>30 HPAPI's).

