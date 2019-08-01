Axon Neuroscience Appoints Michal Fresser as Group CEO

LARNACA, Cyprus, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AXON NEUROSCIENCE SE, a global leader in the development of tau-immunotherapies and diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and other tauopathies, today announces the appointment of Michal Fresser as Chief Executive Officer of Axon Group. Mr Fresser, who currently serves as General Counsel, will also be appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Group's two subsidiaries – AXON Neuroscience CRM Services SE and AXON Neuroscience R&D Services SE.

Roman Sivak, Chief Executive of the Group's subsidiaries, will continue in his position as Managing Director and as a member of Board of Directors of the Group's subsidiaries, where he will continue to focus on leading clinical trials and research and development activities, as the Group aims to shape the future production of disease modifying pharmaceuticals and diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's disease and related neurodegenerative disorders.

Professor Michal Novak, the founder and member of the board of directors of Axon, said: "We are very pleased to appoint Michal Fresser to the role of CEO for the Group. His skills and experience make him the ideal candidate to bring Axon to the next stage of development, as we finalise the ADAMANT study for AADvac1 and look forward to bringing this potentially ground-breaking new therapy to Alzheimer's patients worldwide. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Roman Sivak for his tireless efforts and great successes so far in steering the early stage research and development of our lead programmes, bringing them out of the laboratory and into clinical trials. I am very pleased that Roman will continue his work in this field with us as we continue to identify and develop our next generation of tau-targeting compounds."

About Axon Neuroscience

AXON Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biotech company founded in 1999 with a specialized team of researchers focused exclusively on tau immunotherapies and tau diagnostic platforms. AXON has identified and wholly owns several compounds which are being investigated as potentially disease-modifying therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other tauopathies. The two lead compounds are the active vaccine AADvac1 and the monoclonal antibody AADvac2. The tau vaccine AADvac1 has potential to be the first breakthrough therapy to address Alzheimer's disease and help millions of people suffering from the devastating disease. Axon is also developing a suite of diagnostic assays to more accurately identify patients with potential tau-derived brain diseases that can benefit from its novel therapeutic candidates.

