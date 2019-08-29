LindaCare Partners with Philips

LindaCare's OnePulse combines with Philips' IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform to streamline in-hospital and remote follow-up care for patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices

Philips to combine LindaCare's innovative OnePulse™ cloud-based solution for the remote monitoring of patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) with the Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform. The seamless combination of LindaCare's OnePulse™ solution with Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular allows clinicians to more easily access data from their patients' CIEDs remotely. This results in a more seamless overall workflow, including alert management and triaging, supporting more proactive care. OnePulse™ will be available on Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular platform later this year. LEUVEN, Belgium and STAMFORD, Connecticut, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2019 (Paris, France, August 31 – September 4), LindaCare announced that it is collaborating withto combine LindaCare's innovative OnePulse™ cloud-based solution for the remote monitoring of patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) with theinformatics platform. The seamless combination ofOnePulse™ solution with Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular allows clinicians to more easily access data from their patients' CIEDs remotely. This results in a more seamless overall workflow, including alert management and triaging, supporting more proactive care. OnePulse™ will be available on Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular platform later this year.

"We are leading a revolution in remote patient monitoring," said Shahram Sharif, CEO and Founder of LindaCare. "Our OnePulse™ solution integrates transmissions from implantable cardiac devices like no other, making them easily accessible to caregivers. By combining our OnePulse™ with the IntelliSpace Cardiovascular platform, together we are creating an industry-leading standard for CIED patient follow-up and care."

"Monitoring and follow-up of cardiac arrhythmia patients with CIEDs can be often complex, with data trapped in different silos that need to be reviewed individually," said Calum Cunningham, Business Leader for Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. "LindaCare's innovative OnePulse™ solution consolidates this data, and by incorporating OnePulse™ into our IntelliSpace Cardiovascular platform, caregivers can see this additional information as part of the broader cardiovascular history of each patient, allowing them to make the most appropriate treatment decisions for each patient."

"This step is a significant achievement in our partnership with Philips creating value for both companies, as it accelerates our market access and brings our innovation to Philips' customers", said Shahram Sharif.

The OnePulse™ platform aggregates data from cardiac electronic implantable devices across all manufacturers streamlining operational management of multitudes of patients. The intuitive OnePulse™ dashboard makes transmissions from different implantable cardiac device manufacturers available on a single platform, providing efficient workflow automation and seamless integration with electronic patient records. OnePulse™, in use in major hospitals across Europe and in the USA, aims at providing more efficient care for patients, ease of use for caregivers, and cost efficiency for health organization and administrators.

Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is a web-based image and workflow management platform which streamlines the workflow of cardiology departments and across hospitals by consolidating multi-modality images and data and enabling access to an open ecosystem of cardiovascular software applications.

The ESC Congress 2019 will take place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, France. Visit LindaCare at the Digital Health Area on Level 1.

www.lindacare.com. About LindaCareLindaCare is a digital health company specializing in the development of integrated remote monitoring software solutions for chronic disease management. Created in 2015 with an initial focus on patients with heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias with cardiac implantable devices, LindaCare expanded its solutions to include providing technology enabled remote patient monitoring services, and will further extend to other chronic disease domains, integrating a wide range of remote monitored medical devices in the future. The company has operations in Europe and US. For more information, please visit