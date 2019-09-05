New FDI World Dental Federation Care Pathway Promotes Dentist-patient Collaboration to Manage Partial Tooth Loss

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today during the ADA FDI World Dental Congress in San Francisco, USA, FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) released its latest resources on the treatment and care of patients with partial tooth loss.

Rather than losing all their teeth as they age, more and more dental patients are greeting old age with a number of their teeth still intact. Having more teeth has led to the advent of a relatively new dental patient group: partially dentate patients. These patients have one or more missing teeth, which are either congenitally absent or have been extracted due to disease, trauma or surgery.

FDI has launched a series of tools to offer this patient group a tailored, comprehensive approach to treatment and care. These include the Collaborative Care Continuum: The 3Cs pathway for partially dentate patients white paper, as well as guidelines designed for oral health professionals that support patient-practitioner communication and offer advice to manage patients who are partially dentate.

Even partial tooth loss affects many aspects of life and may:

"Our work is focused on a personalized approach to managing partially dentate patients," said FDI President Dr Kathryn Kell. "We know that good patient-practitioner communication is linked not only to increased patient satisfaction, but also with better adherence to treatment."

Caring for a partially dentate patient follows a three-step process called the collaborative care continuum, or the 3Cs care pathway. This pathway includes:

Oral health professionals should place equal importance on each of these three phases and organize their treatment and care plan along this continuum.

FDI's work on partially dentate patients is supported by GSK. "We are excited to collaborate with FDI to improve the treatment and care for this unique group of patients," said Dr Roshan Varghese, Global Medical Affairs Director, Denture Care, GSK. We believe that the most successful treatment relies on comprehensive patient education. A focus on long-term care and maintenance needs to become an integral part of any treatment for partially dentate patients."

About FDI World Dental Federation

FDI is the main representative body for more than one million dentists worldwide, with a vision of leading the world to optimal oral health. Its membership comprises some 200 national member associations and specialist groups in over 130 countries. FDI is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About GSK

GlaxoSmithKline is a science-led healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. We have 3 global businesses that research, develop and manufacture innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. Our Consumer Healthcare business develops and markets an innovative portfolio of consumer preferred and expert recommended brands in the Oral Health, Pain Relief, Cold, Flu & Allergy +OTC Derm and Wellness categories.

