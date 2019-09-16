Santen Makes Waves at ESCRS 2019 With Significant Expansion Into Surgical Devices and Publication of Real-world Evidence in Dry Eye Disease

th , 13:00 - 14:00, in South 4). PRESERFLO™ MicroShunt is a state-of-the-art surgical device, designed in collaboration with ophthalmologists that helps to drain eye fluid and reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) for patients suffering from primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). GENEVA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santen EMEA's significant expansion into the surgical devices arena is underlined by the company's activities at this year's European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress. In addition to the launch of a new monofocal, hydrophobic intraocular lens (IOL), xact™ Mono-EDoF™, a panel of experts including Ike K. Ahmed, will review current surgical techniques and introduce Santen's PRESERFLO™ MicroShunt device as part of the 'What do you expect from glaucoma surgery?' symposium (Sunday, September 15, 13:00 - 14:00, in South 4). PRESERFLO™ MicroShunt is a state-of-the-art surgical device, designed in collaboration with ophthalmologists that helps to drain eye fluid and reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) for patients suffering from primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).

"With the launch of our new, pioneering intraocular lens and continued roll-out for the innovative PRESERFLO™ MicroShunt, Santen's position as a specialist and leader in ophthalmology is further strengthened," commented Luis Iglesias, Head of Santen EMEA. "In addition to our surgical devices offering, we continue to invest in our pharmaceutical portfolio including our ongoing commitment to real-world evidence to support the use of our medicines in a clinical setting."

th September, 14:48 to 14:56) as a poster. The study evaluated the effectiveness, tolerability and safety of cyclosporine A (CsA) 0.1% eye drop emulsion, marketed as IKERVIS ® , in controlling severe keratitis and other parameters including improvement of symptoms, in adult dry eye patients, who had previously failed to respond to artificial tear treatments. The interim analysis data demonstrated that CsA 0.1% eye drop emulsion provides an effective, well tolerated and safe treatment at Week 24, compared with baseline, in adults with dry eye disease (DED) and severe keratitis. Key findings include: 1 The 24-week results of PERSPECTIVE, an ongoing 12 month, non-interventional, multi-centre, European, prospective study have been presented at ESCRS 2019 (Tuesday 17September, 14:48 to 14:56) as a poster. The study evaluated the effectiveness, tolerability and safety of cyclosporine A (CsA) 0.1% eye drop emulsion, marketed as IKERVIS, in controlling severe keratitis and other parameters including improvement of symptoms, in adult dry eye patients, who had previously failed to respond to artificial tear treatments. The interim analysis data demonstrated that CsA 0.1% eye drop emulsion provides an effective, well tolerated and safe treatment at Week 24, compared with baseline, in adults with dry eye disease (DED) and severe keratitis. Key findings include:

Beyond this, Santen EMEA is hosting a range of educational events, both as part of the scientific programme as well as on our exhibition booth with the continuation of our Booth Talks initiative. Led by a number of international experts in their field, this way of engaging delegates aims to create another congress environment for peer-to-peer best practice sharing.

2 In addition to our expansion into surgical devices, we are engaged in research to support patients following ophthalmic surgery. Prof. Francesco Bandello will discuss 'Post-cataract infections: prevention, management and the future' and introduce new data considering the optimal management of post-cataract infectious complications. The discussion will address whether the use of a new topical combination of levofloxacin and dexamethasone followed by dexamethasone alone is not inferior to the standard 2-week tobramycin and dexamethasone treatment in preventing and treating ocular inflammation and in averting infections after cataract surgery.

We are delighted to share these advancements with the community at ESCRS 2019 and look forward to interfacing with the ophthalmology to further address the clinical needs in the ophthalmology community.

