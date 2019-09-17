Glooko's diasend Diabetes Data Platform to Unveil Greater Connectivity and System Enhancements at EASD Meeting in Barcelona

New third-party app connections, more compatible devices and in-clinic Bluetooth uploads to better connect patients and their data with clinicians

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management solutions, continues to strengthen its global position with the introduction of several new features and expanded connectivity capabilities for the diasend by Glooko system at this week's 55th annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). The additional device integration partnerships, new ways to upload patient data in clinic, and feature enhancements will be unveiled at the September 17-20 meeting in Barcelona.

Increased device compatibility

At EASD, Europe's largest and most prominent diabetes meeting, Glooko will share new device integrations it has developed with two new partners:

Additional ways to upload data in-clinic

® by Glooko system, which serves as a "one-stop shop" for patients when visiting their health care provider, because it's able to upload data from numerous devices regardless of brand. Now, BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) is also added to the mix of ways to upload data to the diasend ® solution, providing greater flexibility for the upload process and making clinic/patient interaction even easier. Both NFC and BLE are expected to become increasingly common in diabetes devices during the next couple of years. At the beginning of 2019, NFC connectivity (near-field communication) was introduced in the hardware of the diasendby Glooko system, which serves as a "one-stop shop" for patients when visiting their health care provider, because it's able to upload data from numerous devices regardless of brand. Now, BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) is also added to the mix of ways to upload data to the diasendsolution, providing greater flexibility for the upload process and making clinic/patient interaction even easier. Both NFC and BLE are expected to become increasingly common in diabetes devices during the next couple of years.

"Glooko is pleased to bring additional value to our customers with new data solutions and device integrations on our trusted diasend data management platform," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "It exemplifies the increasing momentum of Glooko solutions, which provide comprehensive patient-based diabetes data to physicians, better connecting them with their patients. Our greater reach with diasend by Glooko enables healthcare professionals to better focus on value-based outcomes for the patients they serve."

Prominent speakers at EASD

On the scientific front, Glooko will offer in-booth presentations from two renowned speakers:

"We are proud of the array of diasend by Glooko news that will be showcased at EASD this year, and how it highlights our continuous innovation. We are adding more options to our comprehensive list of compatible devices and introducing new ways for them to function seamlessly with our universal solution," said Anders Sonesson, Global VP and General Manager of Glooko. "As always, we put our users at the heart of everything we do, and these additions will facilitate the patient/clinic interaction from both sides."

*Available in selected European countries.

