Rodrigo Bianchi Appointed as New LimaCorporate Advisory Board Member

SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCorporate is pleased to announce that Rodrigo Bianchi will join the LimaCorporate Advisory Board.

Rodrigo Bianchi is a Senior Global Executive in the Medical Device Industry with over 30 years of experience in some of the most important Orthopedic companies. Recently, he served as President International Markets for Smith & Nephew where he spent 6 years starting as President Emerging Markets.

Rodrigo has spent 26 years with Johnson & Johnson in progressively senior roles, including President Worldwide DePuy Mitek and President Worldwide Ethicon. He started his career at Procter & Gamble Italy following his bachelor's degree in Economics from Rome University and a Master in Business Administration from Luiss Business School in Rome.

"I am excited for Rodrigo to join our Board as his deep understanding of our customers' needs will help guide LimaCorporate to advance patient care through innovative, total solutions including digital applications that will transform our business and industry," commented Michel Orsinger, Chairman of the Board.

"Rodrigo will bring to LimaCorporate and the Advisory Board new and fresh ideas that will certainly impact the growth of our business around the world, specifically in the APAC and Emerging markets. His broad experience across different segments of Orthopedics will also complement the entire Board," said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of Lima Corporate.

