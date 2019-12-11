Clinical Quality Experts Gather in London This February for ExL's Euro Clinical Quality Risk Management Forum

Discuss risk-based approaches for optimizing clinical quality and achieving inspection readiness on 24–25 February in London.

European Clinical Quality Risk Management Forum . The new, reinvented conference attracts senior-level clinical quality, compliance, and operations professionals from leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies all over the world. NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Clinical Quality Oversight Forum and the European Clinical Inspection Readiness Summit have merged to form the. The new, reinvented conference attracts senior-level clinical quality, compliance, and operations professionals from leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies all over the world.

The 2020 event is taking place 24–25 February at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park and features an impressive roster of industry experts, including:

Panel discussions offer interactive opportunities to address proactive risk management post-ICH E6 R2, issue management and serious breach, and the latest inspection buzz.

here . The programme is designed to provide you with current information on clinical quality trends and optimization strategies, and leading practices to achieve inspection readiness. Leave the event with the tools and contacts you need to advance your clinical quality risk management. You can download the full agenda

www.euclinicalrisk.com

Click here and be sure to use Discount Code 798720PRNEWS for 15% off of the standard rates. Ready to register?and be sure to use Discount Code 798720PRNEWS for 15% off of the standard rates.

For More Information