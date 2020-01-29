Grünenthal Expands Its Network Through Innovation Hub in Boston

AACHEN, Germany and BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal announced today that it has officially inaugurated its Innovation Hub in Boston, Massachusetts to strengthen and expand its network with leading scientists and institutions. With its Innovation Hubs, Grünenthal strives to establish centres of excellence for pain research, aiming to identify and develop promising external innovation opportunities in the therapeutic area of pain. By collaborating with institutions in the Boston area – from entrepreneurial scientists to successful spin-outs and startups – Grünenthal aims to contribute its pain expertise and end-to-end R&D capabilities to help address the unmet medical needs of patients and move closer to its vision of a world free of pain. Implementing the Boston Innovation Hub is part of Grünenthal's strategic realignment that aims to further internationalise its research activities and create more flexible structures. This scientific site will complement and strengthen the company's footprint in the US.

Grünenthal pursues a diligent therapeutic area strategy, including peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP), chronic postoperative pain, chronic low back pain and osteoarthritis by drawing from a wide range of therapeutic modalities to deliver meaningful solutions for patients. The Innovation Hub will contribute to executing the company's strategy, with a team of high-profile scientists and medical doctors who will operate virtually. This team will initiate, onboard and drive projects from target identification through to clinical Proof of Concept by leveraging Grünenthal's R&D capabilities at its headquarters in Aachen as well as by collaborating with external partners.

"We're thrilled to now have a permanent presence in Boston and offer the scientific community our expertise in pain R&D as well as our end-to-end capabilities in pharmaceutical development," said Gabriel Baertschi, Grünenthal CEO. "I invite the scientists dedicated to addressing areas of high unmet medical need in pain to team up with us as we are working towards our vision of a world free of pain."

"Grünenthal is committed to entering into strategic R&D partnerships and strives to bring innovative solutions to patients with high unmet medical needs," said Jan Adams, Grünenthal CSO. "Greater Boston is recognised as the biggest biotech hub in the world and offers a unique environment for innovation. Strengthening our network and connecting closely with scientific hotspots is a crucial step in executing our strategy and enables us to build an R&D pipeline of highly innovative assets from the forefront of science."

