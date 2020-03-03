First Published Study to Report In Vitro Detection of Fluorescence from Bacteria in Biofilm with Point-of-care Wound Imaging Device
In Vitro Study Demonstrates Detectable Red Fluorescence from 88% of Planktonic and Biofilm Wound Pathogens when Imaged by the MolecuLight i:X® Imaging Device
TORONTO, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Inc., the world's leader in handheld fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces the publication of "
"This is the first published study to report detection of red fluorescence under MolecuLight i:X violet light illumination from bacteria confirmed to be in biofilm," says Monique Rennie, PhD, Director of Scientific Affairs, MolecuLight Inc. and co-author of the paper. "This is an exciting finding as the ability to visualize the majority of wound pathogens, as well as biofilm in the clinical setting in real-time, is not possible with current standard of care techniques in wound care. Bacterial biofilms are estimated to be present in more than 70% of chronic wounds. Biofilms delay healing and can be up to 1000-times more resistant to antimicrobials than planktonic bacteria. Guidelines instruct clinicians to mechanically disrupt biofilm so that their antibacterial treatments can be effective, but without point-of-care diagnostic feedback on bacteria and biofilm location clinicians are working without a map. Safe, non-contact fluorescence imaging using the MolecuLighti:X allows clinicians, at the point-of-care, to visualize the presence, location and load (>10
