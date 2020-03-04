ArisGlobal to Co-Present "Enhancing Operations: Enabling Digital Transformation With Next-Gen Technology" at World Drug Safety Congress Americas

MIAMI, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 250 life sciences companies, is thrilled to announce their participation at the

World Drug Safety Congress Americas 2020

, March 24 – 25, 2020 at the Seaport Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Along with a large drug manufacturer, they will be co-presenting a session titled "Enhancing Operations: Enabling Digital Transformation with Next-Gen Technology". The presentation will explore new technology with a focus on the importance of artificial intelligence and automation in the life sciences industry.

"The time is now for the pharmaceutical industry to embrace automation technology and stay abreast with the progress made in other industries," said Aman Wasan, Vice President, Global Client Partners at ArisGlobal. "Cognitive computing tools can augment the expertise of pharmacovigilance staff, reduce the volume of manual repetitive tasks, and allow them to focus on more intelligent, value-added tasks. This session will share the efficiencies gained from a real case study."

ArisGlobal is a Platinum Sponsor of the conference, exhibiting and showcasing the

LifeSphere® Safety

, cognitive computing platform, in Booth #27. Attendees are invited to meet with ArisGlobal staff to learn about its innovative and leading pharmacovigilance and safety platform.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on

