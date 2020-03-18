Avantor® Launches New Protein A Chromatography Resin - PROchievA - that Provides Supply Chain Flexibility and Improves Downstream Purification Performance for Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Production
Pubblicato il: 18/03/2020 13:38
New high purity resin advances bioprocessing and brings choice and efficiencies to mAbs production workflow processes and protocols
Monoclonal antibody drugs treat a wide variety of clinical indications – for cancer treatments, mAbs enlist natural immune system functions to fight the disease
RADNOR, Pennsylvania, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced a new recombinant Protein A affinity chromatography resin used to purify antibodies during mAbs production.
Healthcare demand is increasing rapidly across most of the world, driven principally by aging populations, an increased prevalence of chronic diseases and improved access to healthcare. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are proteins engineered to mimic or enhance the body's immune system. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are pursuing ways to optimize the mAbs production process for increased efficiency, speed-to-market and cost reduction.
Protein A chromatography is a proven downstream purification step in manufacturing
Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President for Biopharma Production at Avantor, said, "Biopharmaceutical developers and manufacturers are urgently seeking new tools to drive more efficiency in their production processes. But they cannot compromise on quality standards as they work to provide powerful medicines to patients in a timely, safe and efficient manner."
In performance tests conducted against other best-in-class Protein A resins on the market today, Avantor's novel J.T.Baker
"Our resin provides customers with a best-in-class, high-performing alternative to existing purification technology, with the benefit of greater supply chain flexibility and security," added Dr. Brophy.
The BAKERBOND
The new resin enhances Avantor's J.T.Baker
For more information about the BAKERBOND
For information about Avantor's biopharma capabilities in monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, cell and gene therapies and small molecule products, visit
About AvantorAvantor
Global Media ContactRobert DonohoeSenior Director, Corporate CommunicationsAvantorOffice: 610-386-6420Mobile: 484-688-4730
Photo -