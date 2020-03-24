Norgine B.V. Acquires Azanta A/S, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading European Specialist Pharmaceutical Company

AMSTERDAM, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norgine B.V. ("Norgine") announces the acquisition of Azanta A/S, a specialty biopharmaceutical company operating within women's healthcare, addiction medicine and oncology. Azanta becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norgine.

As a result of the transaction, Norgine acquires Azanta's portfolio of products, including Angusta® for labour induction and Nimorazole, a hypoxic radiosensitizer for the treatment of head and neck cancer patients undergoing primary radiotherapy. Angusta® was approved in Q1 2017 in the Nordics, and in Q4 2017 in France and 10 CEE countries. Regulatory approval for the rest of Europe is expected to be filed in H1 2020. Nimorazole has EMA orphan drug status and is ready for Phase III stage development.

Azanta A/S is headquartered in Denmark with pharmaceutical sales subsidiaries in the other Nordic countries and in France. Norgine has a direct presence in 12 European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand and has a strong track-record of successfully bringing products to market across Europe. Norgine also has a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine markets. Norgine's European experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach enables it to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access.

This acquisition further strengthens Norgine's position as a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company.

Peter Stein, CEO of Norgine, says: "Our commitment to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and we are very proud to welcome the Azanta team and their portfolio of specialty products to Norgine. This transaction will enable us to strengthen our business in Europe and ultimately to help more patients."

About Norgine

Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach enables us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to have helped 22 million patients around the world in 2019 and generated more than €419 million in net product sales, a growth of 6% over 2018.

Norgine has a direct presence in 12 European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of patients around the world.

In 2012, Norgine established Norgine Ventures, a complementary business which supports innovative healthcare companies through the provision of debt-like financing in Europe and the US. For more information, please visit

www.norgine.com

About Azanta A/S

Azanta A/S is a privately-owned specialty pharma company primarily operating within oncology, women´s health and addiction medicine. Azanta A/S currently markets (or makes available under special authorisation) a portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical products, including Nimorazole, a hypoxic radiosensitizer for the treatment of head and neck cancer patients undergoing primary radiotherapy and Angusta® for labour induction.

