Immunexpress Receives CE Mark and Signs European Commercialization Partnership for SeptiCyte® RAPID
Pubblicato il: 26/03/2020 07:01
SeptiCyte® RAPID can swiftly differentiate infection positive (sepsis) from infection negative systemic inflammation in patients suspected of sepsis
Commercialization of SeptiCyte® to triage COVID-19 patients will be the focus of Biocartis partnership in Europe
The CE Marking of SeptiCyte
"Achieving the CE IVD registration and entering commercialization of Immunexpress' leading host response SeptiCyte technology represents a new and exciting phase for our company," said Rolland Carlson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunexpress. "We believe Biocartis, with its well established and growing customer base, will be highly effective in delivering to the European community a new and novel sepsis diagnostic tool, designed to enhance the certainty of early and rapid sepsis diagnosis, to improve clinical outcomes and to lower healthcare costs."
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic underscores the unmet need for technologies that efficiently discriminate patients with mild infection from those that may develop serious complications related to sepsis, especially when critical medical resources are in short supply. In a recent study of the risk factors associated with COVID-19 mortality, sepsis was the most frequently observed complication
Dr. Carlson continued, "Together with Biocartis, Immunexpress is committed to mitigating the constraints on hospitals that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are urgently working towards improving patient outcomes by swiftly triaging COVID-19 patients to receive the most appropriate treatment. Accurate diagnostic testing of sepsis is more important now than ever to enable physicians to make rapid clinical decisions in resource-constrained ICUs."
About SeptiCyte
SeptiCyte
About BiocartisBiocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology. This represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. More information:
About ImmunexpressImmunexpress is a molecular diagnostic company, founded in Australian and based out of Seattle, Washington, USA, committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte
*Immunexpress is licensed to use the Idylla™ trademark from Biocartis NV.
