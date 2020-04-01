MolecuLight Announces Industry Partnership and Virtual Exhibit of its MolecuLight i:X® Platform at WoundCon™ 2020, the Largest Conference for Wound Care
Pubblicato il: 01/04/2020 12:01
Novel Virtual Conference Attracts 10,000 Wound Care Professionals as Alternate to Live Medical Conferences Given Travel Challenges Due to Covid-19
TORONTO and ATLANTIC BEACH, Florida, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces its Sponsorship and participation in the Virtual Exhibit of its MolecuLight i:X
"We are proud to be supporting WoundCon Spring 2020 and are thrilled with the unprecedented attendance of wound care professionals registered to attend the scientific sessions, as well as the virtual exhibits, where we will be profiling our MolecuLight i:X platform," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "Given the COVID-19 challenges that are restricting travel and public meetings, as well as the limited time available to medical professionals for conference learning and sharing, WoundCon is an excellent alternative to support global collaboration of best practices and novel technologies in wound care."
As Silver Sponsors of the event, MolecuLight is providing educational support for two talks as part of the
"MolecuLight's novel diagnostic imaging platform represents a major paradigm shift in wound care diagnosis and point-of-care imaging and is of real interest to our wound care audience, "says Miranda J. Henry, Editorial Director of WoundSource
About MolecuLight Inc.
MolecuLight Inc. (
MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.
Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., C. 416.274.8166,