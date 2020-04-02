Sai Life Sciences Becomes First India-headquartered Company to Join Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI)
HYDERABAD, India, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing
Welcoming Sai Life Sciences into its fold, a PSCI spokesperson said, "PSCI and its members are delighted to welcome Sai Life Sciences into membership, PSCI's first member with its main headquarters in India. We are pleased at their enthusiasm in embedding
The PSCI is a non-profit business membership organization with a vision to establish and promote responsible practices that continuously improve pharmaceutical supply chains. All
Responding to the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, "We at Sai Life Sciences are truly honoured to be inducted into the PSCI membership and join its esteemed league of companies. This step is a strong reaffirmation of our commitment to implement and champion responsible supply chain practices."
Sai Life Sciences has firmly adopted Sustainability as an integral part of its business and decision-making framework, shifting from a 'compliance-oriented' approach to a more proactive one. It has undertaken several initiatives including setting up an online learning management system, adopting green chemistry principles in process development, building all new facilities as 'Green Buildings', sourcing renewable energy, improving employee health & safety through industrial hygiene programs and conducting community development programs on education and health care. The company's
Sai Life Sciences has been ISO certified (14001:2015 & 45001:2018) for its R&D and Manufacturing facilities, awarded Silver Medal in the EcoVadis CSR assessment, and rated '5-Star' for Excellence in EHS Practices at the CII-Southern Region awards 2019.
About Sai Life Sciences
Sai Life Sciences is a
