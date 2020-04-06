Mindray Completes First Batch Delivery of Medical Devices to Italy within 15 Days

SHENZHEN, China, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a leading provider of medical devices and solution, has received the contract from the Italian government to supply nearly 10,000 medical devices for patient monitoring and treatment in connection with COVID-19. The first batch of medical equipment, including 5000 patient monitors and 400 ventilators, landed in Italy on March 28. In two days, all devices had been installed in the major hospitals which are racing against time to rescue the critically ill. It took the Company only 15 days from receiving order to completing the delivery and installation of the first batch devices.

The Company is also speeding up the production and delivery of the medical equipment, including the second batch of ventilators scheduled to be delivered in the following weeks, as part of the support to mitigate the local healthcare system's strains brought by the pandemic.

"To meet this unprecedented demand, we coordinated with headquarters' resources and local distribution networks to expedite the whole process, making sure all the urgently needed equipment can be delivered in 15 days. We are dedicated to providing the best medical solutions and expertise to help our compatriots to defeat this virus," said Fabio Pitzoi, Managing Director of Mindray Italy.

As the virus marches on, a series of webinars were initiated and hosted by Mindray with frontline clinicians from China, Italy, Spain and many other countries to discuss the clinical insights in infection prevention and patient treatment. Mindray has also donated life-supporting medical devices to the worst-hit regions in northern Italy.

"During this pandemic, Mindray believes that it is our responsibility to stand with people in Italy, Europe, and other severely affected countries and fight side by side. Working as a strong medical technological support for the humanity, we believe that we will embrace the victory of the battle together," said David Yin, Vice President of Mindray Group.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Mindray, alongside its dedicated 300 staff based in Europe, has been collaborating with local partners and medical experts to help the local health systems work against this global public health crisis. Mindray has also established an international communication platform which allows more than 400,000 medical personnel from over 110 countries to share their experience of fighting against the virus.

