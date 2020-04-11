IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe
Pubblicato il: 11/04/2020 02:01
SEATTLE, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at:
