Kaneka Agrees to Supply Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for Avigan® Tablet
While COVID-19 continues to spread, the Japanese government has decided to increase its stockpiles of Avigan
We have been highly commended by major pharmaceutical manufacturers around the world for our process development capabilities, manufacturing technology, and quality of pharmaceuticals cultivated over many years, and on this occasion, we have been requested to supply drug substances as a major supplier. We believe that it is our social mission to promptly start the supply of drug substances for Avigan
We have already started supplying PCR reagents used for COVID-19 tests via our group company Kaneka Eurogentec (Headquarters: Belgium). In addition, we are enhancing our contracted manufacturing efforts for a COVID-19 vaccine using technologies such as high-quality mRNA and plasmid DNA and are handling an onrush of inquiries.
Kaneka will put in every effort to provide solutions to the COVID-19 for worldwide health.
