Guangdong Quadrant Launches a Series of Silver Ion (Ag) Instant Hand Sanitizers

SHANTOU, China, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently,

Guangdong Quadrant

instant hand sanitizers

launched a series of silver ion (Ag)for hygiene conscious consumers. As an environmental-friendly product, it does not require the usage of a towel, water or soap to sanitize the hands. The product guards against virus infection and simultaneously saves water resource.

Compared to other hand sanitizers, the new product carries some definite advantages for instant protection. Firstly, the portability of the 30ML instant hand sanitizer allows its size to be easily carry and fit into pocket or handbag, anytime anywhere. Secondly, by adopting silver ion (Ag), the 2-5nm size yellow nanomaterials which inhibit the combination of virus and cell receptor, the sustainability of product efficacy could reach the maximum effective time up to 6 hours. Last but not the least, the ingredient of 1% PCMX could kill germs such as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa up to 90%, after 15 seconds as per testing by the company's Quality Control Center.

Below are some steps to properly use hand sanitizer based on a simplified procedure recommended by CDC

Applying the correct amount as directed and placing to the palm of one hand. Spreading the gel all over both hands and fingers, covering all surfaces until completely dry, which should take at least 20 seconds.

About Guangdong Quadrant

As a comprehensive enterprise dedicated to providing production and R & D of toiletries and disinfection supplies for the hotel, aviation, cruise and retail industries, Guangdong Quadrant have always been carried out the green production. In terms of production condition, we have been authorized with the Sanitation License of Disinfection Goods to ensure our product's sanitary quality. Concerning the production standards, we have obtained the GMPC & ISO22716 certification, which regulate our production to strictly comply with the Good Production Standards of Cosmetics in the United States and the European Union to ensure product safety. In the wake of sustainable development, we strive to reduce the impact of production on the ocean and soil by acquiring the

Green Leaf Certification

RSPO Certificate

FSC

and. Moreover, by joining thewe involve a shared commitment to maintain the ecological function and promote the sustainable management of the forest.

