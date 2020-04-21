MAXAIR Systems Ramps Up Production to Meet COVID-19 Respiratory Protection Needs
The MAXAIR CAPR powered air purifying respirator combines safety and comfort for front-line healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients
"Supporting the existing and new users of our MAXAIR Systems is our top priority," said Jake Herbert, COO and Legal Counsel. "All company resources are being fully applied to increasing production output during this critical time."
It is well known the personal protective equipment supply is overwhelmed by demand due to the sudden crisis, and although significant gains on meeting demand are underway, more progress is needed.
As a key supplier of PAPRs, BMDI is exercising all its resources to the fullest with a single focus on getting the
Ramp up achievements and continued plans include:
"We are committing all income, in excess of that needed for mandatory expenses, to keep plant and equipment open, make expansions, and grow staffing," Herbert continued. "We are putting everything on the table. We value our users and healthcare workers committed to overcoming this terrible tragedy, and we remain confident and strengthened in our ability to meet increasing demand."
Uniting together, as we always do when challenged, BMDI expresses its fullest gratitude to all its customers and sends well wishes to everyone impacted by this virus.
