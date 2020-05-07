Fraunhofer Research Consortium iCAIR® Uses Synergies to Develop New Medications Against SARS-CoV-2
Pubblicato il: 07/05/2020 11:31
HANNOVER, Germany, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has triggered a public health emergency of international concern. To date, there is neither a vaccine nor drugs for COVID-19 treatment available. Researchers of the international consortium
In the iCAIR® consortium (Fraunhofer International Consortium for Anti-Infective Research)
The researchers are first screening substance libraries for drug candidates that stop SARS-CoV-2 infection. "We made use of substance libraries available at IfG and HZI. Furthermore, Fraunhofer IME with its
Identified drug candidates will be subject to chemical modification to optimize their efficacy and safety. Efficacy and tolerability testing will be performed in sophisticated cell-based infection models and human precision-cut lung slices (
"We will systematically develop the most promising candidates further to achieve inhaled administration, as SARS-CoV-2 primarily infects the lungs and airways," explains Braun. "Administering therapeutics via the airways enables high local concentrations at the site of infection, reducing the required doses of active substance. In addition, systemic side effects can be minimized." Fraunhofer ITEM experts will test the drug candidates selected for inhaled administration in an in-house developed and patented in-vitro exposure system –
"The iCAIR® consortium is ambitious: together, we want to expedite the advancement of new drugs into the preclinical phase. Unfortunately, there is still a significant gap between the discovery of new agents and their further development into usable therapeutics, which we have to bridge even faster now with our combined synergies to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic," says Professor Mark von Itzstein, IfG Director and iCAIR® project manager in Australia.
Photo:
CONTACT: Dr. Cathrin Nastevska,