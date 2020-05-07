Sai Life Sciences Joins the Global 'COVID Moonshot' Project
Pubblicato il: 07/05/2020 10:01
HYDERABAD, India, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing
PostEra, a biotechnology company specialising in machine learning for drug discovery, is leading the initiative. Joining them are leading experts in the fields of computational drug discovery, chemical synthesis and biochemical assays. In the three months since its start in February this year, the team has already identified over 60 experimentally-confirmed 'fragments' that effectively target a key protein associated with COVID-19. It has now opened a crowdsourcing initiative to accelerate the design of potential drug candidates from these fragments and received over 4,000 submissions from contributors around the world.
Welcoming Sai Life Sciences into the consortium, CEO of PostEra, Aaron Morris, said, "We are immensely grateful for Sai Life Sciences' contribution to this project. They are helping take the most promising crowdsourced ideas from the Moonshot platform and turning these ideas into chemical reality. It is generosity like this that gives us hope that this moonshot of a project could achieve something ground-breaking in our search for an effective COVID antiviral."
Speaking about its participation in the project, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, Krishna Kanumuri, said, "We are delighted to join this important global initiative. The consortium approach to finding treatments for patients in the fight against COVID-19 is a worthy cause and something that aligns very well with our purpose of working with partners to accelerate solutions for improving life."
Over the past two decades, Sai Life Sciences has built up a portfolio of
About Sai Life Sciences
Sai Life Sciences is a
For further information
Sriram Gopalakrishnan
Photo: