TauRx Reveals Study Results That Offers New Hope for Treatment of Patients With Dementia
Minimum dose of hydromethylthionine could slow clinical decline and brain atrophy in behavioural variant Fronto-Temporal Dementia as well as Alzheimer's Disease
ABERDEEN, Scotland and SINGAPORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a paper published online in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease (
Professor George Perry, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, commented: "This is the first report of a drug that has pharmacological activity on clinical decline and brain atrophy in bvFTD. The data now available in two different diseases highlight the potential of hydromethylthionine as an important new avenue for treatment of neurodegenerative diseases."
Hydromethylthionine blocks abnormal aggregation in the brain of the proteins linked to over 80% of bvFTD (tau protein and TDP-43 protein).
To explore these results further, the researchers conducted a pharmacokinetic population analysis using plasma concentration data from patients who participated in the trial to measure how blood levels of the drug relate to its effects on the brain. Of the 220 patients initially randomised to the trial, blood samples and outcome data at baseline and at 12 months were available for 176. Using a new assay, the researchers found that the effects of hydromethylthionine at the 8 mg/day dose were determined by the blood level, and that the majority of patients had high enough blood levels of the drug even at this low dose to reduce clinical decline and brain atrophy by about half over 12 months compared to those with minimal blood levels. The high dose of 200 mg/day gave no additional benefit. The analyses suggest that a dose of about 30 mg/day would be optimal for treating bvFTD and could reduce the rate of disease progression even more. TauRx now plans to test this dose in a placebo-controlled confirmatory trial.
The analysis also showed that the concentration-response profile in bvFTD is similar to that recently reported in AD.
Prof. Claude Wischik, of Aberdeen University and executive chairman of TauRx Therapeutics Ltd. commented: "These new results, coming as they do on top of the similar results we recently reported in AD, provide independent confirmation that hydromethylthionine has important pharmacological activity on brain structure and function in neurodegenerative diseases caused by abnormal protein aggregation. The results in bvFTD now give us the confidence to progress with a further confirmatory trial which we hope to begin recruiting early next year. A confirmatory trial in AD is already under way."
Professor Serge Gauthier, Director of the Alzheimer Disease Research Unit, McGill Center for Studies in Aging, commented: "Although much rarer than AD, bvFTD is a severely debilitating and rapidly progressive disease that is extremely distressing for families. The possibility of a new drug on the horizon in the form of hydromethylthionine for the first time offers a real hope for those affected."
About the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease (JAD)
Now in its 22
About the Study
This study reports the results of a global Phase 3 trial in 220 patients with bvFTD conducted between 2013 and 2016 at 70 sites in 13 countries (Canada, United States, Australia, Asia, Europe). Patients had to be younger than 80 years of age and have a diagnosis bvFTD according to criteria revised by the International bvFTD Criteria Consortium
About hydromethylthionine (LMTM) and protein aggregation inhibitors
TauRx's protein aggregation inhibitors have arisen from nearly 30 years of research. They work by preventing the abnormal aggregation process responsible for protein accumulations inside cells that impair neuronal function. The first-generation version of the drug, Rember
About TauRx Therapeutics Ltd
TauRx Therapeutics Ltd is a member of the TauRx Pharmaceuticals group, which is developing technology spun-out from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. The company was established in Singapore in 2002 with the aim of developing new treatments and diagnostics for a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's protein aggregation inhibitor, hydromethylthionine, targets aggregates of abnormal fibres of tau and TDP-43 proteins that form inside nerve cells in the brain. TauRx's headquarters are in Singapore and its primary research facilities are based in Aberdeen. For more information, please visit:
