ARTMS Closes a US$19 Million Series A Financing with Deerfield and Global Health Sciences (GHS) Fund

VANCOUVER and NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

ARTMS Inc

Deerfield Management Company

Quark Venture LP

GF Securities

. a global leader in developing technology that transforms the production of the world's most-used diagnostic imaging isotopes, today announced that it has raised US$19 million in a Series A financing. The investment was led by New York basedwith continued investment from Vancouver based seed investor GHS Fund (and).

"We are thrilled to have this significant investment with such knowledgeable, high-caliber investors. This funding gives us the financial flexibility to leverage our QUANTM Irradiation System

TM

TM

(QIS) technology and partner with customers to revolutionize the nuclear medicine industry by enabling global access to cyclotron-produced medical isotopes," says Charles S. Conroy, Chief Executive Officer of ARTMS Inc.

ARTMS' flagship product, the QUANTM Irradiation System

TM

TM

68

89

99m

64

68

68

99m

(QIS) enables cost-effective, decentralized, and local production of important medical isotopes including gallium-68 (Ga), zirconium-89 (Zr), technetium‐99m (Tc) and copper-64 (Cu). The award-winning technology utilizes locally-based medical cyclotrons, empowering the user to control their supply chain and produce high volumes of innovative high-quality radiopharmaceutical products. In 2019 ARTMS, demonstrated a world recordGa production from a single, short-duration irradiation of QUANTMZn Target Plates. A single 90-minute run produced as much isotope as 200 commercially available generators. ARTMS has already proven the concept and clinical application for routine and high-yield production ofTc.

ARTMS will use the financing to continue to collaborate with industry partners with the aim of developing cyclotron produced

68

TM

Ga-based diagnostic and to expand the commercialization of the QISfor the production of additional critical medical isotopes.

In 2020, ARTMS announced partnerships with

ImaginAb

89

Telix Pharmaceuticals

68

TM

, to explore a novel radiochemistry manufacture of ImaginAb's lead assetZr CD8 ImmunoPET, andto develop proof of concept to manufacture TLX591-CDx – a Prostate Cancer Diagnostic.Ga produced using the QISsystem will be used for the radiolabeling of TLX591-CDx.

"We strive to invest in companies that are working toward the development of innovative technologies to improve the way healthcare is delivered to patients. We are delighted to support ARTMS to advance the QIS

TM

technology as it has the potential to stabilize the global supply chain of vital medical isotopes," says James E. Flynn, Managing Partner at Deerfield.

"As the seed investor in ARTMS we are pleased to continue to support the company and the development of its groundbreaking technology. The QIS

TM

technology has the ability to satisfy the rapidly increasing demand for high-quality medical isotopes and unlock the potential of medical isotopes for diagnostic and therapeutic applications," saysKarimah Es Sabar, Chief Executive Officer & Partner, Quark Venture LP and Director of the GHS Fund.

ARTMS's initial founding technology stems from leading Canadian founding institutions, TRIUMF, BC Cancer, the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization, and Lawson Health Research Institute, and has had continued support from partners at Alliance Medical, Western Economic Diversification Canada and National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP).

About ARTMSBased in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, ARTMS Inc. is a global leader in the development of novel technologies and products which enable the high-quality and high-yield production of the world's most-used diagnostic imaging isotopes. ARTMS' flagship product, the QUANTM Irradiation System

TM

TM

68

89

99m

64

(QIS), enables decentralized, cost-effective, large-scale production of important medical isotopes such as of gallium-68 (Ga), zirconium-89 (Zr), technetium‐99m (Tc) and copper-64 (Cu) using local, hospital-based medical cyclotrons empowering the user to control their supply chain. ARTMS commercializes these award-winning and proprietary Canadian inventions on a global basis and has the prospect of revolutionizing the nuclear medicine industry.

For more information on the QUANTM Irradiation System™ and ARTMS, please follow us on Twitter

@Quantm99

LinkedIn

http://www.artms.ca/

andand visit

About Deerfield Management Deerfield is a healthcare investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy.

For information about Deerfield visit

https://deerfield.com/

About Quark VentureQuark Venture LP is a venture capital company focused on equity financing of innovative biotechnology companies with breakthrough technology platforms. Our strategic goal is to continually support such entrepreneurial biotechnology companies to efficiently improve the technology platform and obtain high-growth value by providing diversified healthcare products or services. Quark's proven success is achieved through long-term relationships with target companies that share similar technology innovation visions.

For information about Quark Venture

www.quarkventure.com

Kamran Shaikh, SR. Account Manager, PR Associates, Email:

kshaikh@prassociates.com

, Phone: +1 778 846 5406