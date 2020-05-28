CordenPharma & Moderna Extend Strategic Manufacturing Services Agreement for the Supply of Lipid Excipients to be used in Moderna's Vaccine (mRNA-1273) Against the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
Pubblicato il: 28/05/2020 07:30
LUXEMBOURG, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will further extend their supply relationship by expanding the manufacturing agreement originally signed in 2016 between Moderna and
Juan Andres, Moderna's Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer, comments, "We are pleased to extend our agreement with CordenPharma. This expansion will increase supply of lipid excipients used to manufacture our mRNA products. We appreciate CordenPharma's global presence and CDMO expertise as we scale manufacturing of mRNA-1273."
Dr. Michael Quirmbach, CordenPharma's President & CEO comments, "We are thrilled to extend our long-term agreement to help support Moderna by leveraging our strong global network of GMP manufacturing facilities across Europe and the US to supply the immediate need of lipid excipients for their coronavirus vaccine. We are hopeful Moderna's technology represents a positive impact for people suffering from COVID-19 across the globe, and we are honored to contribute to the industry as a whole."
About CordenPharma
CordenPharma, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing platform of ICIG, is a full-service Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization for APIs, Drug Products, and Packaging. Through cGMP facilities across Europe and the US organized under four Technology Platforms – Peptides, Lipids & Carbohydrates, Injectables, Highly Potent & Oncology, and Small Molecules – CordenPharma experts translate complex projects at any stage of development into high-value products.
Logo -