Clarity Pharmaceuticals Announces that the US FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to 67Cu-SARTATE™ for the Treatment of Neuroblastoma
SYDNEY, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a radiopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious disease, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to
The FDA defines a "rare pediatric disease" (RPD) as a serious or life-threatening disease primarily affecting individuals aged 18 years or younger that impacts fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. The program is intended to facilitate development of new drugs and biologics for the prevention and treatment of RPDs.
Neuroblastoma most often occurs in children younger than 5 years of age and presents when the tumour grows and causes symptoms. It is the most common type of cancer to be diagnosed in the first year of life and accounts for around 15% of paediatric cancer mortality.
Upon FDA marketing approval of
Dr Alan Taylor, Clarity's Executive Chairman, commented, "The FDA decision to grant RPDD to
"The current neuroblastoma treatment strategies are limited, especially in late-stage disease, and the prognosis of high-risk neuroblastoma patients remains unfavourable. Our team at Clarity and our collaborators around the world are committed to improving these outcomes.
"We are very excited about the development of SARTATE™ in neuroblastoma and are looking forward to the results from our US-based Phase 1/2 trial
About Clarity
Clarity is a personalised medicine company focused on the treatment of serious diseases. The Company is a leader in innovative radiopharmaceuticals, developing targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in adults and children.