L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals Lead Investigational Product for Lung and Colorectal Cancers, LEAF-1401, Featured at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
Pubblicato il: 09/06/2020 20:21
Treatment with LEAF-1401 exposes the tumor to 20-times more pentaglutamated pemetrexed than conventional pemetrexed. Polyglutamated pemetrexed has been shown to be 80-times more potent than pemetrexed in inhibiting thymidylate synthase (TS), a key enzyme in the folate pathway. Pemetrexed (Alimta
VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Details of the poster are as follows:
Poster #3524-254: Intratumoral Exposure Levels of Pentaglutamated Pemetrexed following Treatment with LEAF-1401 and Pemetrexed.
A copy of the poster is available on the LEAF website (
LEAF-1401, a new generation onco-immuno antimetabolite designed to disrupt dysregulated 1-carbon metabolism in cancer and the immune system, is a liposomal formulation of gamma L-pentaglutamated pemetrexed. Gamma L-polyglutamated pemetrexed has been shown to be 80-times more potent than pemetrexed in inhibiting thymidylate synthase. In Oct 2018, LEAF received positive feedback following Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) about LEAF-1401, where the Agency indicated that LEAF-1401 may be acceptable for development and registration under 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. In addition, the Agency also provided guidance on how to establish a "bridge", between this product and Alimta
"The selection of LEAF-1401 by the ASCO Science Committee for presentation at this year's annual ASCO meeting marked an important milestone in the recognition, by world's leading cancer experts, of the future role this new investigational product is expected to play in the treatment of cancer," says Founder, President, and CEO of L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals,
"Although pemetrexed remains a backbone of treatment regimens approved for lung cancer, an unacceptable number of lung cancer patients treated with pemetrexed alone or in combination with novel drugs, such as immunotherapy, eventually succumb to this disease," says
For more information, please visit
About L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals
L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative and safe therapies for cancer. LEAF is committed to Lifting and Empowering All Families (L.E.A.F.) by developing and making accessible new cancer medicines for patients globally, especially the lesser served regions of the world.
Media Contact: Dr. Navreet DhindsaCorporate Communications
Logo -