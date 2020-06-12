EHA25Virtual: Promising Treatment Results with Imetelstat, a Novel Telomerase Inhibitor, in Patients with Lower Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes
THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMerge is a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating imetelstat as a treatment for patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)that are non-del(5q), dependent on red blood cell transfusion, and are relapsed after or refractory to treatment with erythropoiesis stimulating agents.
The primary efficacy endpoint of IMerge is 8-week red blood cell transfusion independence (RBC-TI) rate, defined as the proportion of patients not receiving any RBC transfusion during any consecutive eight weeks since entry into the trial. This presentation reports long-term efficacy and safety data from 38 patients in the IMerge Phase 2 clinical trial, based on a February 4, 2020 cut-off date and a median follow-up of 24 months:
The Phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled stage of IMerge is currently recruiting patients and is ongoing.
Presenter: Dr Uwe PlazbeckerAffiliation: Department of Hematology and Cell Therapy, University Clinic Leipzig, GermanyAbstract: #S183 TREATMENT WITH IMETELSTAT PROVIDES DURABLE TRANSFUSION INDEPENDENCE (TI) IN HEAVILY TRANSFUSED NON-DEL(5Q) LOWER RISK MDS (LR-MDS) RELAPSED/REFRACTORY (R/R) TO ERYTHROPOIESIS STIMULATING AGENTS (ESA)
