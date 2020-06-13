Switching to Ozempic® from another GLP-1 RA significantly reduced blood sugar and weight in people with type 2 diabetes in routine clinical practice
- A separate real-world study showed that people with type 2 diabetes on two oral antidiabetic drugs who intensified with a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) were significantly more likely to reach their blood sugar goals and lose weight compared to adding a further oral antidiabetic drug(s) or insulin.
BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced results from two real-world studies: EXPERT, which confirms the efficacy Ozempic
The EXPERT study showed that a switch to Ozempic
A second real-world study, PATHWAY, pointed to the increased effectiveness of the GLP-1 RA class compared with other oral antidiabetic drugs or insulin in people with type 2 diabetes on two oral antidiabetic drugs requiring treatment intensification. Ozempic
The PATHWAY study showed that intensifying treatment with a GLP-1 RA resulted in a statistically significant increased likelihood of achieving HbA
"GLP-1 receptor agonists have been shown to safely lower blood glucose levels and help lower weight, therefore they are recommended by all diabetes treatment guidelines as either second- or third-line treatment options in most people with type 2 diabetes," said study investigator Dr. Ildiko Lingvay, who consults for Novo Nordisk and is a Professor of Internal Medicine, and Population and Data Sciences at UT Southwestern Medical Center. "These data provide information from the real-world use of GLP-1 receptor agonists and further support the recommendations in the clinical guidelines by showing that initiation of a GLP-1 receptor agonist helps more people with type 2 diabetes reach their blood sugar goals while also helping them lose weight."
"More than half of people with type 2 diabetes do not reach their blood sugar target, yet we know that consistently poor blood sugar control can lead to serious complications," said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk. "Real-world data is therefore essential to help physicians select optimal treatment for their patients to meet their blood sugar goals, and it is reassuring to see from the EXPERT study that the efficacy Ozempic
Whilst real-world evidence generates valuable insights about the effectiveness of a medicine in a real-life setting, there are also limitations. Real-world studies may be subject to bias and confounding factors, aspects that are controlled for in randomised controlled trials (RCTs). For example, electronic data may be inconsistently collected, with missing data elements that can result in reduced statistical validity. Similarly, adverse events are rarely captured in databases that act as data sources for real-world studies. Therefore real-world evidence should be considered alongside the results of RCTs and the findings evaluated with appropriate caution. As seen in clinical trials, the most common side effects of Ozempic
About EXPERT
The GLP-1-Experienced Patients Switching to Once-Weekly Semaglutide in a Real-World Setting (EXPERT) study used prescription data from Explorys (IBM Watson Health) US medical records database (data cut-off 12/5/19). Adults with type 2 diabetes with ≥1 prescription for semaglutide (index/switch date), a prescription for any other GLP-1 RA (baseline) in the previous year, and separate HbA
About PATHWAY
The PATHWAY study compared treatment intensification options for glycaemic control in people with type 2 diabetes on two oral antidiabetic drugs (OADs). The PATHWAY study used linked electronic medical records and claims data from IBM MarketScan Explorys Claims-EMR (index period: 3/1/13–10/31/18). The study comprised two groups: the HbA
About SUSTAIN clinical trial programme
The SUSTAIN clinical development programme for Ozempic
About Ozempic
Ozempic
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit
