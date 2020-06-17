NCCN Works to Improve Global Cancer Care for Children with Newly Translated Recommendations

NCCN Guidelines for Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, and Portuguese are now available for free at NCCN.org

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network

®

NCCN

®

leading cancer centers

translated versions

NCCN Guidelines

®

Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

1

)—an alliance ofin the United States—is announcing the publication ofof thefor(ALL) into Chinese, French, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Pediatric ALL is the most common type of cancer in children, but is highly curable when treated with contemporary and evidence-based approaches.NCCN Guidelines are written and updated by leading authorities across various health disciplines. They include the most comprehensive and up-to-date recommendations for treating patients, including children, with cancer outside of a clinical trial setting.

"More young lives could be saved through the application of widely-available, evidence-based treatments," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Advances in the fight against pediatric ALL have been remarkable in recent years. We can improve the cure rate even further by making sure best practices are reaching every corner of the earth. We get closer to achieving this goal by making evidence-based, expert consensus-driven NCCN Guidelines more accessible to non-English speakers."

The English-language version of NCCN Guidelines for Pediatric ALL was

first published

in May of 2019. The recommendations cover typical treatment algorithms, such as multi-agent chemotherapy regimens, as well as emerging innovations in targeted therapy and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, a type of immunotherapy. The guidelines are intended for the management of patients from birth through adolescence and into young adulthood.

"These NCCN Guidelines include a strong focus on supportive care in order to reduce potentially dangerous side-effects for children undergoing treatment," explained Dr. Carlson. "They also help identify vulnerable populations, such as infants or patients with Down syndrome, and provide specific recommendations for keeping them as safe as possible, both short- and long-term."

The translated guidelines are available free-of-charge for non-commercial use at

NCCN.org/global

® App Virtual Library of NCCN GuidelinesApp

or via the

The NCCN Global Department constantly updates and expands adaptations and translations of NCCN Guidelines for all major cancer types plus supportive care and prevention. More than 40 new translations have published this year alone, including clinical guidelines and

patient-friendly versions

NCCN Framework

NCCN Harmonized Guidelines

AlliedAgainstCancer.org

American Cancer Society

Clinton Health Access Initiative

IBM

. NCCN also provides NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (™) and™ with optimal recommendations alongside pragmatic approaches for adapting treatment in resource-constrained settings, such as low- and middle-income countries. Visitto learn about NCCN's ongoing work in Sub-Saharan Africa with the African Cancer Coalition,, and

Free recommendations for self-care and stress management for cancer patients, caregivers, and providers during the COVID-19 pandemic are now available in English, Chinese, and Spanish at

NCCN.org/covid-19

Visit

NCCN.org/global

#NCCNGlobal

for more on everything the organization is doing to improve cancer care worldwide, and join the conversation online with the hashtag

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network

®

NCCN

®

leading cancer centers

NCCN Guidelines

®

NCCN Guidelines for Patients

®

NCCN Foundation

®

continuing education

global initiatives

policy

collaboration

publication

NCCN.org

@NCCNorg

@NCCNorg

@NCCN

) is a not-for-profit alliance ofdevoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology () provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. Theprovide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the. NCCN also advances, and researchandin oncology. Visitfor more information and follow NCCN on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

1

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16369328

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24572378

Esparza SD, Sakamoto KM, Topics in pediatric leukemia-acute lymphoblastic leukemia. MedGenMed 2005;7:23. Available at:. Ma H, Sun H Sun X. Survival improvement by decade of patients aged 0-14 years with acute lymphoblastic leukemia: a SEER analysis. Sci Rep 2014;4:4227. Available at:

Media Contact:Rachel Darwin267-622-6624

darwin@nccn.org

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1180364/NCCN_Pediatric_Acute_Lymphoblastic_Leukemia_translations.jpg

Logo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441768/NCCN_Logo.jpg