IgNova Files Patent Application on Antibody Against COVID-19

VISBEK, Germany, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IgNova announced today that it has filed a patent application covering the use of passive immunization to control SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans. IgNova, a biopharmaceutical R&D start up, researches technology based on specific egg immunoglobulins (IgY).

The patented IgY binds the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, neutralizing the virus when it enters the mouth or nose and, therefore, inhibiting the infection process. IgNova's technology offers a safe, economical, and unlimited source of polyclonal antibodies to control SARS-CoV-2.

The IgY antibody technology has a wide range of applications such as chewable tablets, sprays, or mouthwash, offering instant protection against SARS-CoV-2. Additional applications, such as IgY-coated air filters and masks, could potentially support medical professionals and other at-risk professions. With antigen and antibody production as well as specific applications included in the patent, IgNova envisions an exhaustive IgY technology response to COVID-19.

"We are at the final research stage," says Michael Gerrits, IgNova Managing Director, "working closely with scientific institutions and potential strategic partners to bring the technology to market. We have started initial testing with the objective to allow our partners to introduce IgNova technology based products to market in Q4 2020."

IgNova's patent is based on proprietary IgY technology, a process that involves immunizing chickens against target pathogens, extracting antibodies from eggs. IgY technology was developed in the 1980s to help control dental caries. In Japan, the technology is widely used both in food and human health applications.

"Early research looks promising," says IgNova Managing Director Tonchy Ugrinovic. "With the right scientific and production partners, IgNova targets a mass-marketable solution in Q4 of this year 2020."

About IgNova

Founded in 2013, IgNova is a biopharmaceutical R&D start up that drives IgY technology innovation in accordance with stringent quality management and design control standards. At production sites in the US, Japan, and Europe, cutting-edge health and safety solutions are developed in close collaboration with industry partners.

Contact Pia Becker Tel: +49 4445 9868174 Mobile: +49 151 10464268 Email:

contact@ignova.com