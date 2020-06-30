Neuro-Sys SAS Launches Innovative In Vivo Services in CNS/PNS Field

French/American Contract Services Organisation boosts its offer to CNS/PNS drug development companies

GARDANNE, France, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Neuro-Sys, pharmacological Contract Research Services company specialising in the R&D and in vitro testing of molecules used to treat neurogenerative diseases in the Central Nervous System and Peripheral Nervous System, announces the launch of in vivo services.

This latest investment in state-of-the-art facilities allows Neuro-Sys to offer animal models and behavioural testing that uses digital tracking systems for the testing of candidate molecules, to its existing in vitro, and to new customers.

Of this latest development Chief Scientific Officer Noelle Callizot said: ''We continue to conduct research to refine our knowledge of the pathological pathways and to develop our innovative in vitro models. At the same time, it's important that our in vivo activity validates and enhances our in vitro work, allowing our customers a seamless process in their drug development programmes.''

A record year

The significant investment completes a record year for Neuro-Sys' in vivo business, with turnover increasing by 60% over the previous year. The company was also voted a ''Top 10 Bioanalytical services company'' by Pharma Tech Outlook, "Best International drug development and discovery company for 2019" by Global Health & Pharma, UK, ''Drug Development Company of the year'' for 2020 by Corporate Live Wire, UK and recently one of the ''50 Leading Companies of the year'' by US magazine The Silicon Review' and 'Research & Development reference for neurodegenerative diseases' by Biotech Finances, confirming its global standing.

About Neuro-Sys

Neuro-Sys is a French Contract Research Organization founded in 2013. Its team of expert pharmacists and neuropharmacologists specialises in developing the understanding of neurodegenerative diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral nervous systems (PNS) and the R&D of molecules used to treat them. It offers the screening of neuro active molecules using leading models that mimic their action in neurodegenerative diseases, and mode of action research.

Neuro-Sys develops specific preclinical in vitro and in vivo models of CNS and PNS diseases. These models allow the understanding of the mode of action of molecules used in the treatment of diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Multiple sclerosis, Huntington's, Adrenoleukodystrophy, Multiple System Atrophy, Charcot-Marie Tooth.

Logo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196886/Neuro_Sys_Logo.jpg

Press contact: Cindy SangnierEmail:

cindy.sangnier@neuro-sys.com