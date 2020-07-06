/DISREGARD RELEASE: Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (SINOMED)/
We are advised by Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (SINOMED) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, SINOMED® Completes Last Patient Follow-Up of the PIONEER-III Pivotal US and Japanese Trial of the BuMA Supreme® Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent, issued 06-Jul-2020 over PR Newswire. The release was inadvertently issued early. A new version will be provided later today.
