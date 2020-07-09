ACIST Medical Systems Announces Launch of the Latest Advance in FFR Microcatheters
Pubblicato il: 09/07/2020 15:35
The ACIST Navvus
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACIST Medical Systems, Inc., a Bracco Group Company, today announced the global launch of its ACIST Navvus II Rapid Exchange FFR MicroCatheter, the second-generation microcatheter for use with its ACIST RXi
Fractional flow reserve (FFR) measurements provide assessment of arterial lesion severity and inform intervention strategy in both diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease. This latest advance delivers the same level of control, consistency and accuracy that physicians have come to expect from the original Navvus microcatheter, with valuable new enhancements. Specifically, the ACIST Navvus II features a streamlined crossing contour, 28% more flexibility
The ACIST Navvus II Rapid Exchange MicroCatheter and its predecessor, Navvus, are the only coronary physiology products that allow the use of the physician's 0.014" guidewire of choice. This market distinction may enable more efficient, faster diagnostic and post-PCI physiological assessment because wire position is maintained throughout the procedure.
Recently, the FFR-SEARCH study reported an average of 5 minutes
"This latest advance represents the company's continued strategic commitment to our market-defining FFR technology," said Kristen Knox, SVP, General Manager, ACIST Medical Systems, Inc. "Physicians know they can rely on Navvus—and now Navvus II—to easily and quickly guide treatment decisions by invasive physiologic measurement."
For more information about the ACIST Navvus II Rapid Exchange FFR MicroCatheter and ACIST RXi Rapid Exchange FFR System, visit
About ACISTACIST Medical Systems, Inc. is a pioneering interventional and diagnostic technology company with a portfolio of advanced products, including the world's first Rapid Exchange FFR and High Definition IVUS systems. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast imaging systems for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging. Through these products, ACIST is demonstrating its commitment to bringing unique and innovative technologies that simplify cardiovascular procedures and empower clinicians to treat patients with superior care. As part of the Bracco Group, ACIST benefits from the resources of a multinational conglomerate with broad expertise in cath lab technology and a dedication to continuous advancement. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, ACIST has worldwide presence with over 300 direct employees and facilities in Silicon Valley, Heerlen, and Tokyo. To learn more about ACIST, visit
About Bracco GroupBracco is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and was founded in 1927. It is active in the healthcare sector through Bracco Imaging (diagnostic imaging), ACIST Medical Systems and HLT (cardiology) and the Centro Diagnostico Italiano diagnostic clinic. It has around 3,400 employees and annual total consolidated revenues of over 1.3 billion Euro. Bracco operates in more than 100 countries worldwide. To learn more about Bracco Group, visit