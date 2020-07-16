MolecuLight Launches the i:X® Telemedicine Solution for Imaging of Bacteria in Wounds
New Telemedicine Solution allows the MolecuLight i:X Device to be used at the Bedside for Synchronous Interpretation of the Images by Remote Wound Care Clinicians
"Traditional signs and symptoms of infection in wounds can be difficult to identify remotely, and access to expert wound care professional at the bedside is increasingly limited, especially in long-term care facilities and homecare clinics. The challenges of wound care in these settings have been amplified due to the restrictions in place due to COVID-19", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "With the launch of our i:X Telemedicine Solution, MolecuLight offers a solution for real-time diagnostic wound imaging via telemedicine, providing additional, objective evidence to guide patient care and serving as an important link between the patient's bedside and the remote wound care clinicians."
The i:X Telemedicine Solution for wound imaging allows for better and more personalized patient care by supporting the following initiatives:
In addition to this new i:X Telemedicine Solution and the recently-launched i:X Sterile Surgical Sleeve, the MolecuLight i:X procedure also has
About MolecuLight Inc.
MolecuLight Inc. (
MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters, MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.
