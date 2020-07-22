Almirall calls for collaborative innovation to advance new treatments for skin diseases
Pubblicato il: 22/07/2020 09:01
- AlmirallShare launches its fifth call for proposals, aiming to establish partnerships to find new assets—new chemical entities, biologics and other advanced therapies—for the treatment of dermatological conditions
- Scientists can participate until October 31, 2020
- AlmirallShare is responsible for 50% of the private-public collaborations at Almirall. This open innovation platform has received more than 350 proposals since its launch in 2017
Assets submitted for consideration must be in late research or preclinical development stages, address a specific pathway, and demonstrate a therapeutic potential for treating dermatological conditions
With this fifth call, AlmirallShare reinforces its commitment to collaborative and shared innovation in R&D by offering a partnership opportunity and asset characterisation conducted by Almirall in a pre-agreed panel of relevant cellular assays and in vivo models of dermatological diseases. In all cases, applicants will retain ownership of their intellectual property.
Scientists affiliated with start-ups, biotechs, universities, research centres, and pharmaceutical companies from anywhere in the world may submit their proposals on
"AlmirallShare calls were very well received by the scientific community. This encourages us to continue promoting new partnership projects in R&D to develop innovative solutions in medical dermatology. After having started what looks to be very promising collaborative projects since 2017, AlmirallShare has become a key tool for successful strategic partnerships that will translate into advances in treatments for dermatological conditions," said Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare leader.
