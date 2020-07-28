Jubilant Biosys Limited announces the merger with Jubilant Chemsys Limited

BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Biosys Limited ("Biosys"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, today announced completion of the merger with its sister company Jubilant Chemsys Limited, based in Noida, India. The combined entities will now operate as Jubilant Biosys Limited.

The merger will simplify operations and provide customers with a single brand access for a wide range of discovery, IND and PR&D and GMP development services. Biosys had earlier announced significant investment in building new state-of-the-art research facilities in Greater Noida and in Bengaluru, India to cater to increasing customer demand for its functional services (medicinal & synthetic chemistry, structural biology, DMPK, Biology & GMP scale-up) and notably integrated drug discovery services.

Marcel Velterop, President- Jubilant Biosys Limited and CDMO, said: "We are delighted to make this merger happen and focus our investments for growth to expand both the chemistry as well as integrated drug discovery capabilities. It provides clarity to customers and enables us to better deliver on our '4D' promise of accelerating the discovery process through increased digitization of our operations and information flow."

About Jubilant Biosys Limited:

Jubilant Biosys, a Bengaluru based wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, offers contract research & development services for global pharmaceutical innovators. Biosys has demonstrated expertise in functional services such as Biology, DMPK, Toxicology as well as Medicinal Chemistry, PR&D and GMP scale-up capabilities up to phase II. It has a proven track record of delivering over 75 integrated programs in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation, CNS and expanding into Rare Diseases. Its sister company, TrialStat Solution Inc., provides an advanced EDC platform to accelerate clinical trials' data capture and processing. For more info, please visit

www.jubilantbiosys.com

Logo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821405/Jubilant_Biosys_Logo.jpg