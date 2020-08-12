MolecuLight Announces Availability of its MolecuLight i:X® Platform on Epic's App Orchard

MolecuLight i:X's fluorescence images and digital measurements of patient wounds can now be saved and viewed in Epic

., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces the availability of its MolecuLight i:X® platform on the Epic App Orchard Marketplace and the integration of its platform with Epic's leading EMR (electronic medical record) platform.

Users who use Epic for the treatment of wounds can upload standard and fluorescence images, and measurements captured with the MolecuLight i:X device at the point-of-care to the patient's record. The integrated platforms allow clinicians to optimize their workflow and document their patients' wounds digitally. The MolecuLight i:X application – iX Imaging - is available on the App Orchard

"We are proud to announce the inclusion of our MolecuLight i:X platform in the Epic App Orchard Marketplace to allow customers to generate and access documentation of patients' wounds", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The MolecuLighti:X is the only point-of-care device enabling clinicians to capture wound images showing clinically significant bacteria, information that improves clinical decision making to ensure the fastest path to healing. The integration of this additional information into existing documentation protocols will provide clinicians with a more complete wound dataset."

Wound care practitioners using the Epic platform will be able to benefit from the following integrated capabilities of the MolecuLight i:X device:

In addition to integrating with Epic, MolecuLight is launching direct integration capabilities between its MolecuLight i:X device and several other leading EMR/EHR platforms and wound management software, including Tissue Analytics.

About MolecuLight Inc.

) is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X® fluorescence imaging system and its accessories are used for the detection of bacteria and digital wound measurement, and to provide a point-of-care handheld diagnostic tool for the global wound care market. The MolecuLight i:X provides clinicians with information about the fluorescent characteristics of wounds containing bacteria to assist in making improved diagnostic and treatment decisions. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters, MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.

