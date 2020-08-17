Norgine B.V. Completes Important Regulatory Milestone For Angusta® (Misoprostol) In Europe For Oral Induction Of Labour
- Norgine will now seek to extend ANGUSTA
- ANGUSTA
AMSTERDAM, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norgine B.V. (Norgine) today announced the successful completion of the Repeat Use Procedure (RUP) for ANGUSTA
There are a number of circumstances where the considered risk to foetal or maternal health outweighs the wait for spontaneous labour and in such cases, labour may be induced. ANGUSTA
Alastair Benbow, Chief Development and Medical Officer of Norgine, commented: "Norgine is proud to be offering women and healthcare professionals an oral treatment when induction of labour is required. Norgine would like to make ANGUSTA
Misoprostol, the active substance in ANGUSTA
Norgine incorporated ANGUSTA
Notes to Editors:
About ANGUSTA
ANGUSTA
Misoprostol is a synthetic analogue of prostaglandin E1 (PGE1), a naturally occurring compound. Prostaglandins of the F and E series have been shown to increase mammalian collagenase activity and to cause cervical ripening and uterine contraction.
ANGUSTA
ANGUSTA
ANGUSTA
ANGUSTA
About induction of labour
Induction of labour is defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the process of artificially stimulating the uterus to start labour. There are a number of methods to achieve this and may include pharmacological treatment such as administering prostaglandins or oxytocin or by manually rupturing the amniotic membranes.
There are a number of circumstances where the considered risk to foetal or maternal health outweigh the wait for spontaneous labour. These may include gestational age of 41 completed weeks or more, pre-labour rupture of amniotic membranes, hypertensive disorders, maternal medical complications and fetal death among others. Each case is considered on its own merit.
Induction of labour, may cause discomfort due to the procedure itself and due to the woman's restricted mobility. To avoid any potential risks, the woman and her baby should be monitored closely.
About Norgine
Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach enables us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to have helped 22 million patients around the world in 2019 and generated more than €419 million in net product sales, a growth of 6% over 2018.
Norgine has a direct presence in 12 European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of patients around the world.
In 2012, Norgine established Norgine Ventures, a complementary business which supports innovative healthcare companies through the provision of debt-like financing in Europe and the US. For more information, please visit
