International Survey of Healthcare Professionals Show Preference for Blood Glucose Meters that Support People with Diabetes to Achieve Self-Management Goals

, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand, today announced the findings of a blinded survey were published in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology in August. The findings showed that HCPs that work with people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and use meter data to facilitate treatment decisions, had a strong preference for a self-monitoring meter providing additional insights, messages and guidance direct to the patient that support achievement of self-management goals as recommended by the diabetes clinical practice guidelines.

The online survey, managed by market research firm IPSOS, engaged 353 HCPs from the U.S. (70), Canada (71), France (70), Germany (70) and Italy (72). Specifically, there were 151 endocrinologists, 102 primary care physicians (PCP) and 100 diabetes nurses/educators. These HCPs were given the opportunity to review how blood glucose meters present information to patients on device screens from four manufacturers using interactive webpages against 8 key guideline statements. The review criteria were developed using guidelines from the American Diabetes Association and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

"Recognition globally among our clinical partners as a preferred blood glucose meter reinforces our goal to provide quality tools that will enable patients to have better self-management of their diabetes. It is a critical reminder that 30 years of listening and refining our product based on the patient-provider relationship is essential," said Brian Heald, Senior Vice President and Head of Product, LifeScan. "Diabetes self-management is complex. It is important that our products provide simplicity, accuracy, and trust. We're thrilled with these findings and to be selected as a preferred provider platform."

In all countries, across participating HCP disciplines, the OneTouch Verio Reflect® meter was ranked significantly higher in terms of clinical utility for all guideline questions (70-84 percent, p<0.05) compared to the other three meters. The survey participants were shown unbranded screen shots from four blood glucose meters and they ranked the OneTouch Verio Reflect® meter first most of the time (+70 percent) on statements relating to the:

- Best way of displaying self-monitoring information to allow patients to track their progress against glycemic targets; - Best tool to help them understand their hyperglycemic results and patterns so they can take action to avoid highs; and - Best feedback and insight on low glucose data, to help them detect and know when to act upon hypoglycemia.

"As a nurse, researcher and a diabetes care and education specialist we sought to better understand what HCP partners look for in meters as members of their patients' care teams. The platform and process have to support individual care plans," said Deborah Greenwood, PhD, RN, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES and 2015 president of AADE (now Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists). "This survey shows that across markets and specialties, HCPs prefer features that can help people with diabetes take immediate action to manage and improve their outcomes."

The survey presented meter features of four of the latest BGMs from four major BGM manufacturers to allow HCPs to review and evaluate the utility and benefits of each BGM in terms of its ability to help them (and their patients) meet the goals of the clinical guidance documents; meters were presented in online images in an unbranded fashion. A steering committee of healthcare providers developed evaluation statements about the utility of each meter against eight key clinical guidelines for diabetes management (e.g. American Diabetes Association (ADA) Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes, 2019, Management of Hyperglycemia in Type 2 Diabetes: European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) & ADA, 2018).

