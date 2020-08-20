LumiraDx Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Point of Care COVID-19 Antigen Test

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

LumiraDx

received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

, the next-generation point of care diagnostic company, announced today that it hasfor the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 antigen test, which will help meet the global challenge of delivering fast and cost-efficient COVID-19 tests in community care settings. The test detects antigen nucleocapsid protein from a nasal swab with results in under 12 minutes from sample application in symptomatic patients. In clinical studies, the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 antigen test demonstrated 97.6% positive agreement versus PCR in patients tested within 12 days of the onset of symptoms, making it the fastest, most sensitive antigen point of care test currently commercially available.

"Actionable diagnostic results at the point of care lead to better health outcomes," said Ron Zwanziger, LumiraDx CEO. "Now that the FDA EUA has been received, we are working with health systems, major retail clinics, and employers to get our Platform to healthcare providers quickly to utilize in their testing programs."

The company plans to begin shipping COVID-19 antigen tests by the end of the month, expects to produce 2 million tests in September, and will ramp to 10 million tests produced in December.

LumiraDx High Sensitivity Point of Care Platform

The LumiraDx Platform simplifies, scales down, and integrates techniques used in laboratory analyzers to provide lab-comparable diagnostic tests on a single point-of-care instrument that can be easily used in community care settings. The platform consists of a small, portable instrument; microfluidic test strip; simple, standardized workflow; and seamless, secure digital connectivity to the cloud and hospital IT systems. It is designed to offer:

LumiraDx COVID-19 Antigen and Antibody Tests on a Single Platform

In addition to the antigen test, the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 antibody test, for use with the LumiraDx Instrument, will shortly be submitted to the FDA for EUA review.

LumiraDx EUA for Fast Lab Solution

LumiraDx recently also received an EUA for its molecular lab reagent kit LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR, a Fast Lab Solution that utilizes LumiraDx's innovative qSTAR amplification technology in an accessible high-throughput format with open molecular systems to improve efficiency and speed. LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR reduces the amplification step of the PCR process from approximately one hour down to 12 minutes.

EUA Status of LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag test and LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR

The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag test and the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR have not been cleared or approved by FDA. The LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag test has been authorized by FDA under an EUA only for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein. LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR has been authorized by FDA under an EUA only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2. They have not been authorized for use to detect any other viruses or pathogens. The tests are authorized in the United States for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx was founded in 2014 by a group of entrepreneurs: Ron Zwanziger, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dave Scott, Ph.D., our Chief Technology Officer; and Jerry McAleer, Ph.D., our Chief Scientist, who have a successful track record in building and scaling diagnostics businesses over three decades, including at companies such as Medisense, Inc., Inverness Medical Technology Inc. and Alere Inc. The company has raised approximately $600 million through debt and equity from institutional and strategic investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Morningside Ventures and U.S. Boston Capital Corporation. Based in the UK, with primary R&D and manufacturing operations in Stirling, Scotland, and supported by its worldwide affiliates to provide access in all major markets, LumiraDx has over 600 employees worldwide.

LumiraDx develops, manufactures and commercializes an innovative point-of-care diagnostic Platform. The LumiraDx Platform is designed to deliver lab comparable diagnostic results at the point of care in minutes. It is designed to be affordable and accessible for healthcare providers globally, and to strengthen community-based healthcare.

