The 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting - MSVirtual2020 - To be Held September 11-13 With A Special Encore Session Featuring COVID-19 & MS and Late Breakers on September 26th

~Program to Focus on Advances and Breakthroughs in MS Research, Diagnostics and Technology~

~Special Press Events Planned to Give Media Access to Key Leaders & Late Breaker Investigators~

MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8

th

Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, the largest international conference focused on Multiple Sclerosis (MS) research, will be held in a virtual format from September 11-13, 2020, with a special encore session featuring Late-Breaking News and a COVID-19 Session on September 26.

At this virtual conference – MSVirtual2020 – world class scientists, neurologists, clinicians and researchers from around the world will be presenting the latest research, clinical trial outcomes and technology and diagnostic advances in multiple sclerosis (MS).

Media registration, which is open to editors, reporters, producers, and active freelance writers and bloggers, will allow access to the full program including plenary sessions, invited speakers and platform presentations. Press Registration can be completed online

here

lynn.blenkhorn@ogilvy.com

emily.papp@ogilvy.com

, or to expedite press registration, you can send a request directly to the Press Managers. They can be reached at:and. They are also available to arrange interviews with participating leaders, presenters and experts that you may wish to connect with.

The MSVirtual2020 program at a glance can be found

here

. Key topics will cover:

Keynote speakers will include:

MSVirtual2020 will be hosting a Newsroom on Newswise that will house various media materials including press releases, videos, infographics, bios & photos of leaders and speakers, and other assets. Newswise will also host a few Zoom press events for media only that will allow registered journalists to access and ask live questions to ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS leaders and late breaking investigators. The link to the MSVirtual2020 Newsroom is:

here

https://www.newswise.com/home/actrims

, or at the following link:. The conference hashtag is: #MSVirtual2020.

MSVirtual2020 Press Events:

