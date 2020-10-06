Medicom Announces New USA Mask Manufacturing Plant

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory masks, today announced the expansion of its U.S. mask manufacturing operations. The company will be adding a second factory with triple the square footage of its existing United Medical Enterprise facility in Augusta, Georgia.

The new production facility, also located in the Augusta region, will accommodate new state-of-the-art surgical and N95-type mask production equipment with updated technology. Several new machines are already on site and more are due to arrive in the coming weeks. The additional manufacturing capacity will allow Medicom to increase supply of medical-grade masks and N95-type respirators for the U.S. market during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and help ensure that the U.S. is well-equipped to meet future needs.

"Medicom has been a trusted name in personal protective equipment for over 32 years," said Guillaume Laverdure, Medicom President and Global Chief Operating Officer. "Diversified supply has been a long-term strategy for Medicom and we are happy to announce that we will be quadrupling our production output in the U.S. to supply products that will help protect healthcare professionals for years to come. We chose to remain in Augusta, Georgia, as we have many long-term employees who have years of mask manufacturing expertise, which will ensure a seamless expansion."

In addition to the new U.S. site announced today, over the last several months, Medicom has added factories in

Singapore

U.K

Canada

second factory in France

, the. and, as well as a, in addition to adding capacity at established factories in France, China and Taiwan.

With over three decades of scientific infection control expertise, an extensive global network of raw material suppliers and manufacturing operations strategically distributed across three continents, Medicom has become a highly sought-after partner by governments and healthcare institutions worldwide seeking to ensure reliable, high-quality local production of face masks, medical gowns and other protective apparel, now and in the future.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Ocean Pacific, Hedy, Kolmi and Hopen brands. Medicom operates under the Kolmi-Hopen company in Angers, France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.

