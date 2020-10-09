Celerion to Present at Upcoming Veeva Summit
Pubblicato il: 09/10/2020 23:13
The clinical research services provider will showcase its innovative approach to improved collaboration and faster study execution in clinical studies.
LINCOLN, Nebraska, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Julie Saathoff, Celerion's Executive Director, will offer insights on how to Automate Information Sharing in Clinical Trials, examining critical drivers for change and the potential to improve manual document exchange and collaboration from study start-up to close-out.
Her presentation will be on Wednesday, October 14
The presentation will demonstrate the utilization of the Veeva Vault Site Connect application for the data flow connection between remote clinical trial sites and trial master files. The application's compliant electronic Internal Site File (eISF) allows electronic filing and remote monitoring of site-level source documents.
Celerion is one of the automated information-sharing platform's early adopters, currently utilizing the technology for remote monitoring at their
Saathoff notes that key processes such as feasibility, study document exchange, safety and study subject status can be more easily stored and transferred electronically, for faster study execution in a validated manner. Additionally, the Vault Site Connect option adds a real-time aspect to compliance enforcement via documentation and project-specific team study training.
"The use of this technology eliminates the redundancy of multiple portals, manual transfers and the many 'touches' required when sharing data with sponsors during clinical trials," she adds. "The resulting boost to productivity benefits patients and clients by measurably increasing efficiency and reducing cost."
Virtual trial operations are becoming a reality during the race towards therapies. Celerion's Vice-President of
"This technology moves the industry toward a single source for sponsors, sites and subjects to allow for rapid data access. The real-time analytics enable adaptive decision-making across both sponsors and CRO operational teams simultaneously."
Dr. Cheshmedzhieva adds that Celerion's Global Clinical Development group will utilize Site Connect to enhance its capabilities in implementing risk management and project activities as part of the greater effort towards virtual project delivery.
"This can be especially useful in the middle of a singular pandemic, when efficient, multi-site trial management can deliver a better experience for clinical trial volunteers," she says.
About Celerion
A recognized global leader in early clinical research services,
For fifty years, Celerion has been providing industry leadership in the execution of early clinical research studies in highly controlled clinical environments such as first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interaction, cardiac safety, bioequivalence and bioavailability, metabolism and excretion, as well as pharmacokinetic evaluations in patients with impaired renal or hepatic function.
Celerion's
Celerion enhances this with superior data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring and bioanalytical services. Our enduring mission is to help clients get their drugs to market in a timely fashion that benefits people in need the world over.
For more information please visit
CONTACT: Lorraine M. Rusch, Ph.D., 914-548-1690,
Logo -